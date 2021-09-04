CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated authentic Odia cuisine restaurant ‘Nimantran’ of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a new restaurant ‘Nimantran’ of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation near Rupali Square, Bhubaneswar,. The eatery would serve authentic Odia cuisine. The move aims to popularise Odia food.

The OTDC has chalked plans to open similar restaurants at Puri Blue Flag Beach and Rani Bakhri (Queen’s Palace) of Sambalpur. Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi while speaking about the one of its kinds restaurant in the State.

Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Surendra Kumar, OTDC Chairperson Srimayee Mishra, and Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav were among other officials present on the occasion.