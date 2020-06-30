Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed the district administrations to form Covid Care Committees, homes at every gram panchayats

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the district administrations to form Covid Care Committees at gram panchayats and gather feedbacks from patients for achieving successes.

He conveyed a nine-point mantra to the Collectors and SPs to win the battle and stressed on giving adequate funds, training and power to Covid Care Committees.

He advised them to create Covid care home in every GP, TMC and cluster GP.

“I have been talking to Covid-infected warriors to collect feedbacks. Feedbacks are very positive. I want senior officials to do the same. It will motivate the Covid-infected persons in a big way,” said the CM.

He urged officers to take care of Covid warriors as they are running extra mile to save people.

Patnaik stressed on making the Government offices as zero-infected zones. “ We should protect our institutions. Every head of office will be made responsible for this,” he said.

