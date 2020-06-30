Odisha Govt to plant 13 cr saplings this year

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Monday decided to undertake extensive plantation during the current year. A meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy took a decision in this regard. Forest and Environment ACS Dr Mona Sharma was present.

Tripathy directed to plant the older plants and ensure their growth and survival. He emphasised on creation of more employment opportunities through plantation. Various departments were asked to take up extensive greenery activities through their field level offices, NGOs, Eco Clubs, Biju Yuva Vahini, NSS, NCC and sports clubs. The plants would also be distributed to the people for planting in their private lands.

PCCF Sandeep Tripathy said around 13.11 crore seedlings of various varieties, including medicinal and fruit bearing species, have been raised. Around 1.30 lakh hectares of land has been identified for plantation. People will be given seedling of their choice at Re 1 only.

