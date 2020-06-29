COVAXIN™, India’s 1st indigenous Covid-19 vaccine successfully enters human trials

New Delhi: COVAXIN™, India’s 1st indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech successfully enters human trials.

Bharat Biotech developed India’s first indigenous vaccine COVAXIN™ against COVID19 in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. DGCI granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials. Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across in July 2020.

“The Drug Controller General of India – CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response,” said Bharat Biotech.

