Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik chaired over the state level Natural Disaster Committee Meeting

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a video conference, chaired over the state level Natural Disaster Committee Meeting and clarified the approach of the State Government in disaster preparedness and management. ‘Each live is precious’-is principle of our disaster management, Chief Minister stated in the meeting.

Chief Minister said that now the impact of South-West Monsoon has begun in Odisha. Hon’ble Chief Minister directed ODRAF and Fire Service Units to remain prepared and to keep the control rooms open for 24 hours in all the districts and related departments for mitigation of possible natural disaster.

Chief Minister further said that it is the right of disaster affected people to get help on humanitarian perspective. Hon’ble Chief Minister urged to give special attention to pregnant women, disabled and mentally retired persons, children, widows and elderly people during the relief and rescue operations with this approach.

Chief Minister said that community participation is imperative in disaster management. Saying that State Government has decided to impart education to students and training to Government employees along with representatives on management of natural disaster, Chief Minister called upon to remain prepared for natural disaster mitigation.

