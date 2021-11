Bhubaneswar : In view of the possible third Covid wave , Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today asked all the collectors, SPs, and CDMOs to be prepaid for the upcoming emergence of new Covid variant Omicron and rapid up the door-to-door vaccination process.

Besides, there should be strict implementation of Covid protocols, use of masks and social distancing.

Further, collectors and officials should collect the ground zero report and act accordingly, said Chief Secretary.