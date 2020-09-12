Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 480 new COVID19 positive cases Today

10

Bhubaneswar: 480 new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar city.

Quarantine case: 182
Local contact cases: 298

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance said BMC.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR