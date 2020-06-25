Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 38 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 38 new #Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 25 detected from home quarantine while 13 are local contact cases.

Total cases in the city rise to 258 while active cases now at 127 informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/FJM3ZyxCiX — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 25, 2020

