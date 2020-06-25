Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 38 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours

12

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 38 new #Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 25 detected from home quarantine while 13 are local contact cases.

Total cases in the city rise to 258 while active cases now at 127 informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR