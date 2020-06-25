Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate Indian Oil’s Product Application & Development Centre at Paradip

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union PNG & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s Product Application & Development Centre at Paradip through video conferencing.

Built on 5 acres of land with a capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore adjacent to IOCL’s refinery and petrochemicals complex, the PADC will be the sixth centre of its kind in the country and second in eastern India.

“Hon. PM Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Mission Purvodaya to make eastern India the driver of national growth. The PADC will pave the way to make India a leading player in polymer research, support innovation,enterprises and entrepreneurship in the polymer value chain. The state-of-the-art PADC will facilitate development of newer grades of polymeric material, curtail polymer imports through substituting indigenously developed niche polymer products, boost manufacturing and promote Makeinindia,” said PNG Minister Dhamendra Pradhan.

