Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 91 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 91 new  COVID19 cases .72 of them are quarantine cases while 19 are local contacts. The capital city also reports 99 new recoveries. Total number of positives rise to 1343 including 606 active cases, 724 recoveries & 11 deaths informed BMC.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

