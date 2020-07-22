Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 91 new COVID19 cases .72 of them are quarantine cases while 19 are local contacts. The capital city also reports 99 new recoveries. Total number of positives rise to 1343 including 606 active cases, 724 recoveries & 11 deaths informed BMC.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 22nd July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/NTTuKSVM9b — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 22, 2020

