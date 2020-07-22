Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on progress of Covid vaccine

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla over a video call to discuss on progress of Covid vaccine. CM Patnaik expressed happiness over the institute’s partnership with Oxford University to develop COVID vaccine. He also congratulated him for the recent promising results published in Lancet on vaccine. Naveen sought his cooperation to keep Odisha as a priority for vaccination once necessary clearances are obtained.

CM applauded the philanthropic activities of Poonawalla and the foresight in tying up with various research institutions across globe to develop the vaccine. CM sought his cooperation to keep Odisha as a priority for vaccination once necessary clearances are obtained.

Poonawalla appreciated CM for getting in touch with Serum Institute to know about the progress of vaccine. He informed that the vaccine has shown promising results in 1st phase trial. In India, next phase trial will start in mid-August & it will be ready by October-November.

Related

comments