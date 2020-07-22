Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notifies regulations for tyres, safety glass, external projections, etc under CMVR

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vide GSR 457 (E) dated 20th July 2020, has made following amendments in CMVR 1989 –

The specification for the Tyre pressure monitoring system ( TPMS) for vehicles up to maximum mass of 3.5 Tonnes which monitors the inflation pressure of the tyre or its variation, while the vehicle is running and transmits the information to the driver, thereby providing advance information to the driver and enhancing road safety has been provided if fitted in the Vehicle.

Tyre Repair Kit has been prescribed: During incident of tyre puncture (tubeless tyre), with the use of repair kit, the sealant poured into the tyre along with the air seals the punctured spot in the tyre tread.

The requirement of the additional tyres has been done away with in such vehicles if provided with the Tyre repair kit and TPMS has been provided. This is as per the international standards which will enable more space which may accommodate batteries for EVs etc.

Inclusion of safety glazing conforming to standards has been presceibed as on option to safety glass . However the percentage of visual transmission of light for the front and rear windows (70%) and side windows (50%) shall be the same for the safety glass on the glass with safety glazing.

At present, two wheeler stands are not regulated and do not have harmonised requirements for which AIS Standards have been prescribed.

Further, no standard was available for two wheeler External Projections requirements under CMVR which has now been prescribed to reduce lacerations to pedestrian as well as rider in case of contact with moving vehicle, standard prescribes that all the points of contact with the testing device shall have minimum prescribed radius or made up of soft material.

Also standard is notified for two wheeler foot rest requirements.

A provision has been made to allow the pillion rider in the two wheeler, in case a light weight container is placed behind the pillion rider space, provided the criteria for dimensions and the gross vehicle weight(as specified by the vehicle manufacture and approved by the testing agency) are met.

The specifications for the mechanical coupling for agriculture tractor as an optional item if provided.

