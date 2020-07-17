Odisha: BPUT postpones online final semester exams till July 31

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) postpones online final semester exams till July 31.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the Online Exit Opportunity Final Semester Theory Open Book (Innovative & Outcome Based Education) Examinations: 2019-20 for MBA, B.Pharm, B.Tech, M.Sc (Integrated) and MBA (PT) courses are hereby postponed till 31st July, 2020 on account of lockdown in entre jurisdiction of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation,” a notice of the BPUT said.

