Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel releases logo of Godhan Nyay Yojana

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey today released the logo of Chhattisgarh Government’s ambitious scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana, during Collectors’ Conference held via video conferencing at Chief Minister’s residence. State Government will inaugurate Godhan Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Hareli Festival.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Mr. RP Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary of Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahu, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr M Geeta, Rural Development Advisor of Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma, and Parliamentary Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Rajesh Tiwari were also present.

Related

comments