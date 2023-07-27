Odisha: Bike-bus collision takes life of a BSF Soldier

A soldier of Border Security Force (BSF) killed after his bike collided with a bus at Baradabili under Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.



The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Padhi, aged 25 of Kusharaba village.



He was reportedly posted in Punjab for the last two years. He had come to his village on leave on July 6.



The mishap took place when he was coming to his village from Sorada on his bike. The bike collided head-on with a private bus named Sai Krishna which was coming from Aska, sources informed.



