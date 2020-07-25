Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 28 COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally 511

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 28 COVID19 positive cases Today; Total tally in the district reached at 511.

It should be noted that Odisha records 1320 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours . 887 from quarantine centres & 433 local contacts. Tally stands at 24013. Ganjam highest with 560 cases, Khurda 174. Samples tested on Friday 12,733.

Covid19 death toll reaches 130 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, informs State Health dept. The deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Balasore (2), Sundergarh (2), Rayagada (1), Jharsuguda (1) and Gajapati (1) districts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 47

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 90

9. Ganjam: 560

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 23

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 39

15. Kendrapada: 1

16. Keonjhar: 24

17. Khurda: 174

18. Koraput: 30

19. Nayagarh: 38

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 90

22. Rayagada: 65

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 47

New Recoveries: 808

Cumulative Tested: 446311

Positive: 24013

Recovered: 15200

Active Cases: 8650

Related

comments