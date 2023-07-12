Odisha begins record normal rainfall

During the current monsoon season, 238.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded between June 1 and today, July 11, which is 26 percent less than the normal rainfall of 323.6 mm.



During this period, Devgarh district recorded maximum rainfall of 472 mm which is 44% more than the normal rainfall.



Similarly, Kalahandi district recorded the lowest percentage of rainfall with 139.1 mm which is 64% less than the normal rainfall.