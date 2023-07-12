Dipa Karmakar Shines Bright in Triumphant Return to Competitive Gymnastics in Odisha

By Avilash Panigrahi, Bhubaneswar : Dipa Karmakar, the renowned Indian gymnast, has made a remarkable comeback to competitive gymnastics after a 21-month suspension due to a doping violation. Her triumphant return took place at the Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials held at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, organized by the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha.

The trials are of significant importance as they play a vital role in identifying the top gymnasts who will represent India at the upcoming Asian Games 2023, as well as other international tournaments. Dipa Karmakar approached these trials with caution but showcased her determination, ultimately securing the top position in the female rankings for gymnasts in the individual all-around competition.

At 29 years old, Dipa Karmakar has already overcome numerous obstacles, including multiple knee surgeries. Despite the challenges, she persevered and trained with immense pressure on her knees. In her return to competitive gymnastics, she made the conscious decision not to push for high difficulty scores in vault, beam, uneven bars, and floor exercises, prioritizing her well-being and long-term sustainability in the sport.

Despite her modified routines, Dipa’s remarkable skill and precision were evident, earning her an impressive score of 47.05. Her closest competitor, Pranati Das, gathered 45.80 points but was unable to match Dipa’s level of performance. Dipa’s exceptional performance not only secured her place at the top of the rankings but also demonstrated her resilience and determination.

It is worth noting that a few gymnasts, including Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, and Pranati Nayak, opted to skip the trials. Instead, they chose to rely on their all-around scores achieved at the Asian championship held in Singapore the previous month.

Additionally, the trials witnessed the outstanding performances of two promising Odisha gymnasts, Tapan Mohanty and Tapeshwarnath Das, who showcased their skills and secured a spot in the top-six in the men’s individual all-around competition. Their achievements highlight the talent emerging from the region and bode well for the future of Indian gymnastics.

Dipa Karmakar’s triumphant return to competitive gymnastics serves as an inspiration to athletes and fans alike. Her resilience in the face of adversity and her dedication to the sport are commendable. As she prepares to represent India at the Asian Games 2023 and future international competitions, she continues to leave a lasting impact on the gymnastics community and serves as a role model for aspiring athletes across the country.