Odisha: Bargarh District reports 15 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 15 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 186 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours; 108 are quarantine cases & 78 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,32,949. Two more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1898.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Balangir: 8

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 14

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 3

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 7

17. Koraput: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 5

19. Nawarangpur: 2

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Nuapada: 4

22. Puri: 14

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 20

25. Sonepur: 4

26. Sundargarh: 35

27. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 210

Cumulative tested: 7319608

Positive: 332949

Recovered: 328832

Active cases: 2166

