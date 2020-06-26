Odisha: Balasore district reports 7 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 332

Balasore: Balasore district reports 7 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 332.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 6180 . 198 cases reported from quarantine centres while 20 are local cases.
District wise cases
1. Khordha: 17
2. Nawarangpur: 1
3. Ganjam: 49
4. Angul: 1
5. Cuttack: 5
6. Jagatsinghpur: 29
7. Bhadrak: 25
8. Kandhamal : 1
9. Nuapada: 2
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Keonjhar: 2
12. Jajpur: 1
13. Puri: 10
14. Gajapati: 27
15. Boudh: 1
16. Sundargarh: 11
17. Kendrapada: 6
18. Sambalpur: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 9
20. Koraput: 1
21. Balasore: 7
22. NDRF personnel: 7
(Returned from Amphan duty in WB)
New recoveries: 168
Cumulative tested: 244588
Positive: 6180
Recovered: 4291
Active Cases: 1865