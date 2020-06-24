Odisha: #Balasore District reports 3 new #Covid19 cases, tally reaches 323

Balasore: Balasore District reports 3 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, tally reaches 323.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 282 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours including 256 from quarantine centres. Total Coronavirus tally in the State rises to 5752. Gajapati reports further surge in infection with 76 new cases.

District-wise case details

Khordha: 26

Jharsuguda: 23

Balasore: 3

Cuttack: 4

Jajpur: 6

Puri: 9

Angul: 1

Jagatsinghpur: 11

Kandhamal: 17

Ganjam: 75

Gajapati: 76

Sundargarh: 1

Sambalpur:13

Bolangir: 1

Mayurbhanj: 6

Koraput: 1

Nayagarh: 1

NDRF personnel (Amphan duty in WB): 8

