Odisha: Balasore District reports 151 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 151 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours .
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3108 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha worst hit with 534 cases & Sundargarh with 523 positives.
In quarantine: 1806
Local contacts: 1302
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 151
3. Bargarh: 132
4. Bhadrak: 53
5. Balangir: 133
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 163
8. Deogarh: 19
9. Dhenkanal: 16
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 55
12. Jagatsinghpur: 29
13. Jajpur: 75
14. Jharsuguda: 89
15. Kalahandi: 55
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 22
18. Keonjhar: 105
19. Khurda: 534
20. Koraput: 23
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 71
23. Nawarangpur: 156
24. Nayagarh: 15
25. Nuapada: 140
26. Puri: 114
27. Rayagada: 38
28. Sambalpur: 153
29. Sonepur: 42
30. Sundargarh: 523
31. State Pool: 118
New recoveries:837
Cumulative tested:9528182
Positive: 361450
Recovered:342570
Active cases:16889