Odisha: Balasore District reports 151 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 151 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3108 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha worst hit with 534 cases & Sundargarh with 523 positives.

In quarantine: 1806

Local contacts: 1302

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 151

3. Bargarh: 132

4. Bhadrak: 53

5. Balangir: 133

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 163

8. Deogarh: 19

9. Dhenkanal: 16

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 29

13. Jajpur: 75

14. Jharsuguda: 89

15. Kalahandi: 55

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 22

18. Keonjhar: 105

19. Khurda: 534

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 71

23. Nawarangpur: 156

24. Nayagarh: 15

25. Nuapada: 140

26. Puri: 114

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 153

29. Sonepur: 42

30. Sundargarh: 523

31. State Pool: 118

New recoveries:837

Cumulative tested:9528182

Positive: 361450

Recovered:342570

Active cases:16889