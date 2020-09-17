Odisha: Angul District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, tally surges to 2,280

Angul: Angul District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, tally surges to 2,280 in the district.
Odisha reports 4241 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 2502 from quarantine centres & 1739 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 167161. Khordha records highest 647 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (389) and Puri (291).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 84
2. Balasore: 141
3. Bargarh: 149
4. Bhadrak: 72
5. Balangir: 44
6. Boudh: 94
7. Cuttack: 389
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 86
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 75
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 150
14. Jharsuguda: 111
15. Kalahandi: 114
16. Kandhamal: 116
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 77
19. Khurda: 647
20. Koraput: 98
21. Malkangiri: 28
22. Mayurbhanj: 147
23. Nawarangpur: 107
24. Nayagarh: 94
25. Nuapada: 99
26. Puri: 291
27. Rayagada: 66
28. Sambalpur: 91
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 154
31. State Pool: 330
New Recovery: 4121
Cumulative Tested: 2619601
Positive: 167161
Recovered: 129859
Active Case: 36580