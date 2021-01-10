Odisha: Angul District reports 21 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District reports 21 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Spike of 260 COVID19 cases in Odisha in last 24 hours; 151 quarantine cases & 109are local contact cases. State’s total caseload surges to 3,31,862.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 24

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 1

13. Jajpur: 9

14. Jharsuguda: 15

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 11

20. Koraput: 1

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 11

23. Nawarangpur: 2

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 9

26. Rayagada: 3

27. Sambalpur: 19

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 31

30. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 269

Cumulative tested: 7172090

Positive: 331862

Recovered: 327803

Active cases: 2115

