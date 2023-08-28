Odisha: 65,000 families today got Land Rights Certificates from CM Naveen Patnaik in 5 Municipal Corporation areas

Bhubaneswar: 65,000 families today got Land Rights Certificates from CM Naveen Patnaik in 5 Municipal Corporation areas taking the total to 2.40 lakh families. 24% of Odisha’s total urban population (17 lakh) live in the slums

Out of the total slum population in Odisha, 32.7 per cent live in semi-permanent or temporary houses facing eviction on a regular basis

Recognizing the crucial role played by slum dwellers in building and sustaining cities, CM has decided to empower these impoverished residents by granting them in-situ land rights through the landmark legislation – ‘The Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017′