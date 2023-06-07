Nyaya Vikas Portal for Monitoring of Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of Infrastructure for Judiciary

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice for Judicial Infrastructure, with technical assistance of NRSC, ISRO is catering to a user-friendly and transparent web portal to facilitate better delivery of judicial infrastructural projects via Nyaya Vikas Portal. https://bhuvan-nyayavikas.nrsc.gov.in
The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice for Judicial Infrastructure, with technical assistance of NRSC, ISRO is catering to a user-friendly and transparent web portal to facilitate better delivery of judicial infrastructural projects via Nyaya Vikas Portal. https://bhuvan-nyayavikas.nrsc.gov.in