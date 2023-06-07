NationalTop News

Nyaya Vikas Portal for Monitoring of Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of Infrastructure for Judiciary

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice for Judicial Infrastructure, with technical assistance of NRSC, ISRO is catering to a user-friendly and transparent web portal to facilitate better delivery of judicial infrastructural projects via Nyaya Vikas Portal. https://bhuvan-nyayavikas.nrsc.gov.in

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.