NueGo by GreenCell Mobility announces an exciting collaboration with upcoming film “Main Atal Hoon”, starring Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai – GreenCell Mobility’s pioneering electric bus service, NueGo, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the much-awaited film “Main Atal Hoon”, starring the acclaimed National Award winning actor Pankaj Tripathi. This partnership highlights NueGo’s dedication to expanding its reach and connecting with audiences through innovative and engaging narratives.

As a celebration of this partnership, NueGo is delighted to offer a special promotion: a flat 10% discount on all travel routes. By simply using the promo code “ATAL” on the NueGo website, travellers can avail of this discount, making their journeys more accessible and eco-friendly. This exclusive offer, valid from 10th January 2024 to 18th February 2024, invites fans of the film and those looking to travel to enjoy sustainable travel with NueGo. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the biographical drama is directed by National Awardee director Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

Mr. Devendra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Aligning with ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and its talented cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, symbolizes a perfect union of entertainment with sustainable travel. This initiative aims to raise awareness about eco-friendly transportation among a broader audience, reflecting our commitment to clean and green travel solutions.”

NueGo is dedicated to providing an exceptional travel experience that parallels air travel, with amenities like mobile charging points, ample legroom, and comfortable reclining seats. Safety is a top priority for NueGo, evident in its comprehensive measures including CCTV surveillance, driver breath analyzers, driver monitoring systems, and strict speed limit adherence. NueGo buses undergo 25 rigorous safety checks, ensuring the highest standards of safety, particularly for women seeking secure travel options.

NueGo’s network is extensive, covering routes from Delhi to major cities like Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Shimla, and more, as well as connecting various cities like Indore to Bhopal, Bhopal to Sagar, Bhopal to Ujjain, Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Hyderabad to Guntur, Hyderabad to Eluru, Bangalore to Tirupati, Bangalore to Chennai, Bangalore to Pondicherry, Bangalore to Coimbatore, Chennai to Tirupati and Chennai to Pondicherry.

Booking a journey on any of these routes is easy and accessible through NueGo’s official website www.nuego.in or other digital platforms like the NueGo app, Redbus, Paytm, and Abhibus.