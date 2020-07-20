NTPC’s total installed capacity reaches 62910 MW

Bhubanenswar: Total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generation company has increased to 62910 MW.

800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, has been added to Installed Capacity of NTPC on successful completion of Trial Operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51155 MW and 62910 MW respectively.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

