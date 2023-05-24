NTPC Wins Prestigious ATD Best Award  

Mumbai : NTPC has been bestowed with the prestigious ATD BEST Award. This international award was received by Shri D.K. Patel, Director (HR) at a ceremony held on 22nd May, 2023 at San Diego, CA, USA. The ATD BEST Award instituted by Association for Talent Development, USA (previously referred as American Society for Training) is considered as one of the most coveted and the highest level of award in the field of Learning and Development.

It recognizes organizations that practice talent development as a strategic business tool and demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development. NTPC secured an overall 13th rank, thereby figuring amongst the top international level awardees consequent to a rigorous evaluation and assessment processes. It ranked best amongst Indian PSUs and is the only PSU to have won this award six times. This is so far the best performance by NTPC in an international award in the domain of HR.

The award is a testament to NTPCs outstanding Learning and Development practices and its relentless pursuit of excellence through innovative approach, adopting technology, setting benchmark and fostering a culture of continuous learning by investing and providing opportunities to its employees tailored to business imperatives and employee’s needs.

NTPC has been in the forefront in adopting and institutionalising progressive and best HR practices, which have also been recognised by various awards and accolades.