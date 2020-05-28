NTPC Talcher Kaniha distributes sanitisers to quarantine centres

Talcher: In view of increased number of Covid-19 positive cases across Odisha, NTPC Talcher Kaniha provided support to Gram Panchayats in villages around its Station. For maintaining better hygiene,sanitiser liquid was provided to eight peripheral villages with quarantine centres namely, Kaniha, Gadasila, Derang, Kamerei, Hariharpur, Bijigol, Kankili and Gurujan along with various offices such as BDO, Tehsil office, Community Health Centre etc under its CSR initiative. The station aims to ensure adequate hygiene and disinfection of spaces vulnerable to the spread of any infection.

A team of NTPC CSR officials visited the respective offices and gram panchayats & inquired the well being of the people kept in quarantine. They created awareness about maintaining adequate hand-washing hygiene and social distancing to prevent any infection. Further, the Station continuing its CSR initiative in disturbing masks, today distributed masks to local vendors around the Station premises to further aid in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

