NTPC successfully concludes National Finales of Power Quiz 2024 and Medha Pratiyogita 2024

NTPC proudly hosted the National Finales of the Power Quiz 2024 and Medha Pratiyogita 2024 at the Power Management Institute (PMI), Noida, celebrating an enriching journey of learning, knowledge sharing, and healthy competition among employees and their families.

A total of 1,820 teams participated in these events, with 570 teams competing in the Power Quiz 2024 and 1,250 teams competing in Medha Pratiyogita 2024.

The Power Quiz, spanning 47 days, aimed to create an environment of learning and knowledge sharing among employees while enhancing awareness about developments in the energy sector.

The winners of the inaugural edition of NTPC Power Quiz 2024 are Shri Prag Sood from NTPC Telangana and Shri Harmeet Bagga from NTPC Ramagundam.

Medha Pratiyogita 2024, featured quizzes in four different categories: Junior (Class IV to VI), Middle (Class VII to IX), Senior (Class X to XII), and Employees (including spouses). Teams were selected through preliminary rounds at the project and regional levels.

The winners of the Medha Pratiyogita 2024 final round are Neel Goswami and Avyan Garg from PUVNL, ER 1 (Junior), Rishabh Raj and Ishan Snehi from Vindhyachal, NR (Middle), Tanmay Verma and Shaurya Deep from Vindhyachal, NR (Senior), and Arindam Dhar and Satya Ranjan Mahapatra from North Karanpura, ER 1 (Employee) category.

The grand finale events were graced by Executive Director (HR), Shri C. Kumar along with GM (HR-Opn.), Shri V. Jayanarayanan and GM (PMI), Shri S.K. Majumdar. Both the quizzes were conducted by the esteemed quizmaster Shri Gautam Bose from M/s Greycells.