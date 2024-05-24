NHPC conferred with ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’. The Award has been given to NHPC in recognition of its preparedness in the areas of upskilling of employees, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) interventions, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, constant technological upgradations, Employee Engagement processes, robust Corporate Governance strategies etc. which establish it as a trusted brand amongst all its stakeholders.

The Award was received by Director (Personnel), NHPC, Shri Uttam Lal along with Executive Director (HR), Shri Lucas Guria and a team of NHPC officers at a glittering Awards Ceremony held in Mumbai on 23rd May, 2024.