NTPC, NGEL Ink MoUs with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for development of Super Critical Units, RE & Green Hydrogen Projects

Mumbai : NTPC & NGEL signed two separate non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RVUNL on 10th March 2024, in a MoU signing ceremony at Chief Minister’s Office in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The MoU between NTPC & RVUNL was signed to explore opportunities for adding supercritical units to the existing Chhabra Thermal Power Plant. Additionally, the Parties aim to implement measures to enhance efficiency and reduce the generation cost of the plant’s existing units. Furthermore, the MoU also includes the undertaking of 15 to 20-year annuity-based Renovation and Modernization (R&M) of old thermal units of RVUNL by NTPC or its affiliates. The MoU was signed by Shri R Sarangapani, Executive Director, BD, IBD & Consultancy, NTPC and Shri Devender Shringi, Chairman and Managing Director, RVUNL.

The MoU between NGEL & RVUNL was signed for development of Renewable Energy Projects and Green Hydrogen Derivatives up to 25 GW and 1 million Ton capacities respectively in the State of Rajasthan.

The MoU was signed by Shri Rajiv Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, NGEL and Shri Devender Shringi, Chairman and Managing Director, RVUNL.

The signing ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri R K Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Coal & Mines, Govt of India (both connected virtually), Smt. Diya Kumari, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Heeralal Nagar, Hon’ble Minister of State for the Energy Department, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary Coal, Govt of India, Shri Sudhansh Panth, Chief Secretary of Rajasthan.

On behalf of NTPC Ltd, Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shri D.K Patel, Director (HR) and Shri Vivek Gupta, Independent Director along with other senior officials, were also present to grace the occasion.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility having 75+ GW installed capacity that contributes 25% of total electricity demand in India. By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil based capacity to 45-50% of the company’s portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.