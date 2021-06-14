NTPC invites EoI for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based pilot projects

New Delhi: NTPC, India’s largest integrated power generating company under Ministry of Power has floated a global Expression of Interest (EOI) to set up two pilot projects, Standalone Fuel-Cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at NTPC premises. Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects.

This is in line with NTPC’s initiatives towards adopting Hydrogen technologies. It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. This is a potential solution towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis.

Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring use of Hydrogen based Fuel Cells-Electrolyser systems for backup power requirement. Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as early adopter use case of Hydrogen based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to Diesel Generators.