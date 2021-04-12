NTPC honoured with prestigious ISTD award for Innovative Training Practices

Mumbai: India’s largest integrated energy company, NTPC Ltd has won the prestigious ISTD award in Learning & Development for Innovative Training Practices for the year 2018-19 and 2019- 20.

In total, 34 teams participated in the event and NTPC won the final round held at the Scope Convention Centre.

The prize money included a cheque of Rupees One Lacs along with a certificate and a trophy.

Recently, NTPC has been conferred the prestigious ‘Role Model’ Award at the 11th CII National HR Excellence Award 2020-21.