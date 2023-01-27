NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters Celebrates 74th Republic Day with patriotic fervour

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at CMHQ, Ranchi on January 26,2023 with great pride and patriotic fervour. Chief Guest of the event, Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director (RED), Coal Mining unfurled the tri-color flag to mark the celebrations.

On the occasion, Shri Mazumder said that NTPC has been the biggest contributor to the country’s energy security and its coal mining business is playing a significant role to support the core business. He congratulated all for registering a year-on-year growth of 56% for this fiscal with coal production of 16.7 million tonnes as compared to that of 10.7 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last financial year. He also congratulated all for achieving the highest ever single-day coal production of 1 Lakh Metric Tonne on 25.01.2023.

He appreciated the efforts of the coal mining team in setting new benchmarks in safe operation of coal mines by adopting innovative ideas and digital solutions for enabling our workers in achieving the goal of ‘Zero Incidents’. Initiatives like e-SMP (digital Safety Management Plan); ‘Sachetan’ – a safety mobile app for reporting of incidents, checklists, digital library, training calendar, social wall, etc.; ‘Khanan Drishti’ – an in-house web app for recording and monitoring production efficiency; and ‘Integrated coal management system’ for better control & surveillance of coal dispatch system in the operating mines have been very much applauded by all.

RED (Coal Mining) while mentioning the importance of Rajbhasha which holds in fostering mutual understanding & respect for one another ; and preserving the wealth of cultural & traditional heritage, shared the appreciation received from the Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Coordinator (Prof.) Rita Bahuguna Joshi during the recent inspection by the second sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, for the significant contribution of coal mining region towards the use of Hindi for official purposes.

He also shared the mammoth efforts which went into getting the approval from Ministry of Coal for transfer of mines to NTPC Mining Limited (NML) and asked the entire coal mining team to reciprocate the intent of performing the fundamental duties enumerated in the constitution, in all their workings. He asked all members of CMHQ to continue putting their best effort in helping the coal mining projects to perform. He also urged all to take the challenges for fast-track transfer of all land, clearances etc. from NTPC to NML.

For encouraging employees, children & family members of CMHQ employees who have demonstrated their exemplary work in various fields, Letter of Appreciation certificates have been given by RED (Coal Mining) on this occasion.