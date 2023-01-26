74th Republic Day being celebrated with traditional patriotic fervour

The Nation is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The main function was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi from where President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the Republic Day. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony started this morning with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath. As per the tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. This time, 21-gun salute was given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns replacing the vintage 25 pounder gun which reflects the growing Aatmanirbharta in defence. Four Mi-17 and V5 helicopters showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. The Republic Day parade began with the President taking the salute.

During the march past, Indian Army was represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns and six marching contingents. Indigenously developed equipment like Arjun Tank, Nag Missile System, K9 Vajra-Howitzer Gun, and Akash Weapon System were showcased during the parade. The marching contingent of the Indian Air Force consisted of four Officers and 144 air warriors. The Naval contingent of 144 young sailors was led by women officer Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith. For the first time ever, the marching contingent consisted of three women and six Agniveers. Marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, Railway Protection Force, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS also took part in the parade. For the first time, female camel riders of BSF participated in the parade showcasing women empowerment.

A tableau of the Indian Council and Agricultural Research on the theme International Year of Millets 2023 was among the special attractions during the parade. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees also participated in the parade.

The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade was the Fly Past. In this segment breathed-taking air show was performed by 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army. Vintage as well as current modern aircraft and helicopters including Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Su-30 MkI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, LCH Prachand, Apache roared in the skies above Kartavya Path. Various formations, including Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul were displayed by them.

AIR correspondent reports that the country’s military prowess, cultural diversity, self-reliance initiatives, women empowerment and emergence of a New India was showcased during the Republic day parade. For the first time, an Egyptian Military contingent took part in the Republic Day parade. Eight marching contingents including six from the Indian Army, one each from Indian Air Force and Indian Navy took part in the parade. Twenty-three tableaux from 17 States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments were rolled down the Kartavya Path during the parade . These tableaux showcased the nation’s rich cultural heritage, socio-economic development, Nari Shakti, military might and economic progress. The tableau of Gujarat showcased the resplendent confluence of cultural tradition and scientific orientation and glory of renewable sources of energy. Uttrakhand Tableau depicted the world famous tourist destination Corbete National Pak and famous Cholia dance were shown. The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir displayed the famous holy Amarnath shrine. The West Bengal tableau highlighted Durga Puja, the worship of the mother goddess.

Cultural performances by 479 artists selected through the nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition also added colour to the parade. The grand finale of the parade was the fly past segment in which breath – taking air show was performed by 45 aircraft of Inndian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of the Army. The concluding Vertical Charlie manoeuvre was performed by Rafale fighter aircraft.

The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons. This year’s Republic Day celebration was planned in a way to ensure maximum public participation in the various events as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The week-long Republic Day celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival Aadi Shaurya – Parv Parakram ka was also organised in Delhi on 23rd and 24th January. The events will culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.