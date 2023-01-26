Union Budget 2023-24: Halwa Ceremony holds at Finance Ministry, marking beginning of budget documents printing

The customary Halwa Ceremony was held at Finance Ministry today to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2023-24.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union MoS for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and senior officials of the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the Union Budget Mobile App available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister.

The Union Government will present the Budget on 1st February 2023.

This year’s Budget will be the third paperless Budget to be presented in Parliament. In 2021, the Budget was presented in paperless form for the first time.

As part of the ceremony, the Finance Minister also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned.