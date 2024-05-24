NTPC Bongaigaon mobilizes young minds for Cleanliness Drive: Prabhat Pheri

In resonance with the nationwide Swachhata Pakhwada initiative observed from 16th to 31st May 2024, NTPC Bongaigaon orchestrated a dynamic series of events aimed at instilling a culture of cleanliness and hygiene within its community.

A standout event in this endeavor was the spirited Prabhat Pheri on 22nd May,2024 led by over 60 enthusiastic school children from the Notre Dame Academy, under the mentorship of Shri Muraleedharan. Armed with vibrant placards and engaging displays, these young champions marched through the community, spreading awareness and rallying support for the cause of cleanliness.

The Prabhat Pheri garnered significant backing from senior officials, including Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), and Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), along with heads of various departments. Their active participation depicts NTPC Bongaigaon’s united commitment to nurturing a cleaner and more sustainable environment, emphasizing the collective responsibility we all share.

Through initiatives like the Prabhat Pheri, NTPC Bongaigaon not only aligns with the ethos of Swachhata Pakhwada but also reaffirms its pledge to environmental stewardship and community welfare. These efforts highlight the potency of collaborative action in fostering positive change, inspiring a brighter and cleaner future for generations to come.