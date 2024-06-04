NTPC Bongaigaon Conducts Medical Examination and Identification Camp for Girl Empowerment Mission -2024

NTPC Bongaigaon, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, successfully conducted a medical examination and identification camp on June 1, 2024. This event is part of the ‘Girl Empowerment Mission’ (GEM), which aims to uplift underprivileged girl students by creating an atmosphere of equal opportunity and holistic development.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head and Head of Project NTPC Bongaigaon, in the presence of Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon. Shri Akhilesh Singh highlighted NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to empowering young girls and ensuring the timely completion of the program.

Shri Akhilesh Singh added that the camp today is just the beginning. Over the next four weeks, NTPC Bongaigaon will provide a nurturing and supportive environment for these girls, he added . Smt. Sangeeta Singh along with all the office bearers of Bardwi Shikla Ladies also inspected the proceedings of the programme and extended all support to the mission.

The event was also attended by Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), and Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), who commended the efforts of the team.

During the camp, 45 girls aged 10-12 years from nine local schools participated. Out of these, 40 girls will be selected for the four-week residential program commencing on July 1, 2024. NTPC officials conducted health assessments, obtained consent forms from parents and guardians, and took measurements for the students’ uniforms.

This program, now in its third iteration at the Bongaigaon station, is meticulously designed to enhance essential education, health awareness, and self-defense skills among the participants. The curriculum covers basic communication skills in Hindi and English, elementary mathematics, hygiene and nutrition education, yoga, and sports. Additionally, it aims to develop social skills through gender diversity discussions, group activities, movie screenings on social issues, cyber safety education, and cultural activities like music, dance, and theatre.

In May, a baseline survey was conducted to assess the students’ knowledge levels and tailor the program effectively. The GEM initiative by NTPC seeks to dispel myths surrounding female foeticide and provide a platform for girls to showcase their talents and capabilities

NTPC as a part of the social responsibility has already been running and supporting several programs for the wellbeing of the society including empowerment of women, in various age brackets residing in the neighbourhood of its plants.

NTPC, India’s largest power generating company, has been actively involved in various social responsibility programs. The GEM program, in its third year, has already benefited over 3000 students. These efforts reflect NTPC’s broader commitment to the empowerment of women and the betterment of society in the regions surrounding its plants.