NTPC Achieves Near-Doubling in Coal Production in Q1; Coal Despatch Grows by 112%

NTPC Limited, India’s leading integrated power producer, has nearly doubled coal production from its captive mines during the first quarter of the financial year 2023 – 2024, compared with the production during Q1 of previous year. The company achieved an impressive coal production of 8.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) during Q1 of FY24, compared to 4.27 MMT in Q1 of FY23.

In addition, coal despatch has more than doubled during Q1 of 2023 – 2024, relative to the first quarter of 2022 – 2023. A total of 8.82 MMT of coal has been despatched in Q1 of FY24, marking a significant 112% increase over the previous year for the same period.

Units Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 Growth Coal Production MMT 8.48 4.27 99% Coal Despatch MMT 8.82 4.17 112%

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring safety of the workforce.

The growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands. The company has stated that it will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.