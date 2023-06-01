NSA Ajit Doval calls on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in Delhi

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on his first overseas visit since assuming office met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

As Nepal Prime Minister Dahal is set to meet his Indian counterpart PM Modi on Thursday (tomorrow), the engagement between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal.

During the visit, both sides will build on the successes achieved by India and Nepal in the bilateral partnership during previous high-level visits [Prime Minister Deuba to New Delhi (April 2022) and Prime Minister Modi to Lumbini (May 2022).]

During his visit, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’ will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Kickstarting his four days India visit, Nepal PM arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.