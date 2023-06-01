PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in New Delhi today and will discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership. The Prime Minister of Nepal arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day visit to India. He was received by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi at the airport. This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December last year. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

AIR correspondent rewports that after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, several agreements will be signed. Today, Mr Prachanda will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. India-Nepal bilateral relations have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. The visit of Nepalese Prime Minister underscores the importance given by both sides to adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership. Mr Prachanda will visit Ujjain and Indore on Friday.