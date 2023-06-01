Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to sports ecosystem in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 3 Football Training Centres in Bhubaneswar ahead of the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023, marking establishment of Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy and Capital Football Arena.

CM said that these sports infrastructures mark a significant milestone in development of football in #Odisha. With their launch, we aim to strengthen football ecosystem and provide a nurturing environment for aspiring footballers to grow and flourish, CM added. Mentioning that these infrastructures reflect #Odisha’s commitment to promote sports and nurture talent in State, CM expressed confidence that these facilities will encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football & serve as a hub for Football training in the country.

CM announced that Girls football academy with artificial turf will be constructed at Aul in Kendrapara district. Also, grassroots level training programme will be introduced for 6-12 years old kids at the academies to encourage young kids from the state to take up football.