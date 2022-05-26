Now buses will run from village to village commuters will travel sitting comfortably

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that although a network of roads has been laid in every village of the state, still good transport services are not available to the commuters to travel to and from rural areas. Government is launching ‘Rural Transport Service’ from Kagpur village which will gradually be expanded to the entire Madhya Pradesh. Now buses will run from village to village and commuters will travel sitting comfortably in buses.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the transporters refrain from plying buses on short routes as they have to suffer losses. The government has decided to provide them assistance and facilities to run buses on these routes, so that can earn profit. This is an unusual rural transport scheme. It will be extended to remote villages.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan launched the Rural Transport Scheme at Kagpur village in Vidisha district today. He also presented Rural Transport Service Operation Certificates to the drivers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan dedicated /bhoomi-pujan of development works worth crores. He distributed moong to the students of primary and secondary classes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also honored shooting ball players of Madhya Pradesh who have been selected for international competition.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government has decided that water from Sanjay Sagar Dam will be supplied through pipeline to 165 villages of this region at a cost of Rs 208 crore 94 lakh. Water will also be supplied to the downstream villages also through stop-dams etc. Efforts will be made to supply water to every village. Also, tap water will be supplied to every house under the Nal-Jal Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that everyone will get a pucca house. In Vidisha district, 83 thousand 719 persons will be sanctioned Pradhan Mantri Awas under Awas Plus. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government is ensuring food, clothing, shelter, education and medicine to the people in the state. He also spoke about doubling the income of farmers and increasing the income of women of self-help groups.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that elections to Panchayat and local bodies would be held soon in the state. In places where the election will be held unopposed, special facilities will be given by the government. Such Panchayats and local body will get the benefit of all the schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that everyone should cooperate in the operation of Anganwadi. Farmers should give provide free foodgrain. He himself went out with a handcart and collect a large amount of material for the Anganwadis.

Revenue and Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput gave detailed information about the Rural Transport Scheme. He informed that this scheme has been started today as a pilot project from Kagpur village. After six months, this scheme will start simultaneously in the whole of Madhya Pradesh. An incentive amount of Rs 5 thousand will be given to the transporter for running 3,000 km in a month. There will be 50 percent discount on the fare for the handicapped. Women will be given training in driving. ‘Driver Testing Tracks’ will be prepared to train skillful drivers. Electric buses will also be run.

Minister Shri Rajput informed that panic buttons will be installed in all taxis and buses for the safety of women. It will be launched from coming July 1. Rs 5000 will be given to the persons who take the initiative to rush the injured in road accidents to the hospital. Shri Saudan Singh also addressed the programme. MP Shri Raj Bahadur Singh and MLA were present on the occasion. The programme began with Saraswati-pujan and kanya-pujan.