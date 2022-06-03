Nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 close on 16th June 2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India confers the National Adventure Awards called “Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award” (TNNAA) in order to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations.

The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie/a saree and an award money of Rs. 15 Lakh. The Awards are presented to the winners along with Arjuna Awards by the Government of India.

Usually, One Award is given in four categories namely, Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and Life Time Achievement for adventure activities on Land, Sea and Air. Achievements for the last 3 years are considered for the 3 categories namely Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and for Life Time Achievement award, the achievement of entire career is considered.

The nominations for the TNNAA 2021 are being invited through the portal https://awards.gov.in from 18th May, 2022 to 16th June 2022. Guidelines for the award are available at the website of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at the following URL: https://yas.nic.in/youth-affairs/inviting-nominations-tenzing-norgay-national-adventure-award-2021 . Any person having excellent performance and having outstanding qualities of leadership, a sense of adventure discipline and continuous achievement in one particular field of adventure viz. Land, Air or Water (Sea) may apply for the award before the last date i.e. 16th June, 2022 through the above portal.