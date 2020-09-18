No shortage of urea in the country : Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi: The Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that Government of India has notified fertilizer as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955(ECA) and notified Fertilizer (Control) Order (FCO), 1985 & Fertilizer (Movement Control) Order, 1973 under the EC Act. He added that State Governments have been adequately empowered to ensure selling of fertilizers at notified MRP besides stopping black marketing of fertilizers. State Governments are also empowered to conduct search, make seizures and take punitive action against any person violating provisions of FCO, 1985 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

He further informed that Urea is being provided to farmers at a statutory notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is Rs 242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem-coating and taxes as applicable) and the MRP of 50 kg bag of Urea is Rs 268 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable). Accordingly, all farmers are being supplied Urea at the subsidized price.

The Minister informed the House that no reports has been received in the Department of Fertilizers from any State Government about about farmers purchasing urea at higher prices from the market.

Shri Gowda also stated that there is no shortage of urea in the country.

