Total Kharif crops sown on 1113.63 lakh ha area against 1053.52 lakh ha area during the corresponding period last year; increase in area coverage by 5.71%

New Delhi: There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops, the status of which is given as under:

Sowing Area Coverage of Kharif Crops : as on 18.09.2020, the total Kharif crops has been sown on 1113.63 lakh ha area against 1053.52 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year, thus, increase in area coverage by 5.71% compared to corresponding period of last year in the country. The crop wise area sown is as under:

Rice : About 406.97 lakh ha area coverage under rice as compared to 378.71 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 28.26 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Pulses : About 138.62 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 132.34 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 6.28 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Coarse Cereals : About 182.17 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 178.65 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 3.53 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Oilseeds : About 196.78 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 178.10 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 18.68 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Sugarcane : About 52.65 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 51.78 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.87 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Jute & Mesta : About 6.97 lakh ha area coverage under jute &mesta as compared to 6.86 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.12lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Cotton: About 129.47 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 127.09 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 2.38 akh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during COVID 19 pandemic.

