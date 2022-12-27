No poor will stay without a roof over his head in Madhya Pradesh : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday participated in the griha pavesh programme of 152 EWS residential multi units built in AHP (Affordable Housing in Partnership) component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, constructed by Municipal Corporation at Ujjain Maxi Road, Kanipura. The Chief Minister cut the ribbon and took part in the griha pravesh and handed over the keys of the house to the beneficiaries. It may be mentioned here that 152 houses have been built in three newly constructed multis out of which griha pravesh was conducted of 146 houses. During this auspicious songs were sung.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of great happiness that today our brothers and sisters have got the gift of accommodation. It is the resolve of our government that no poor will continue to stay without a roof on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Today, the beneficiaries will have the right over the beautiful houses built in the multi. The Chief Minister said that 40 acres of land in Bhopal has been freed from the possession of land mafia. Houses will be built on this land for the poor homeless. Anti-social elements and land mafia, goons and miscreants will not be spared. Bulldozers will be run over their houses. The Chief Minister said that houses for the poor would soon be constructed on the land of Kavelu factory located in Nilganga.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that even the poor have this dream that they too should have a small or big house. The state government is determined to fulfill this dream of the poor. Plots in rural areas and houses in multis in urban areas will be made available to the eligible beneficiaries. The government will provide food, clothing, housing, medical expenses, education and fees for the children of the poor to get higher education.

The Chief Minister said that 10 kg food grains are being given free of cost to the poor families. The work of providing pure drinking water to every household is being done through the Nal Jal Yojana. The government will bear the entire cost of education and higher education of meritorious children of poor families.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that women of Livelihood Mission will also be given different employment opportunities. The work of providing all the basic facilities to the poor class is being done continuously.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honored the parents of martyr Jawan Shri Jitendra Singh Chouhan of Ujjain from the stage. Along with this, the key of the house was symbolically handed over to the three beneficiaries.

Mayor Shri Mukesh Tatwal said that continuous work is being done to provide benefits of government schemes to the beneficiaries. In this sequence, today the beneficiaries are getting the houses for possession. It is a day of great joy for all of us. He said that the Bhog Prasad of Lord Mahakaleshwar is being distributed free of cost to the people under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana. In future, continuous work will be done for the development of the city and gifts will be given to the general public. Shri Satyanarayan Chauhan conducted the programme and Smt. Kalavati Yadav proposed the vote of thanks.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, MLA Shri Paras Jain, MLA Shri Bahadur Singh Chauhan, MP Shri Anil Firoziya, former MP Prof. Chintamani Malviya besides public representatives, officials, beneficiaries of the scheme and a large number of citizens were present.