Various types of art and culture hidden in tribes of state : Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that Madhya Pradesh holds a special identity in the field of arts, handicrafts and handlooms in the whole world. There are more than 45 tribes in Madhya Pradesh, in which lay various types of hidden art and culture. Governor Shri Patel was addressing the Converge 2022 festival organised by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Tatya Tope Nagar today.

Governor Shri Patel expected the teachers and students of NIFT to take advantage of this diversity and incorporate it in their designs and products. This will not only encourage the culture of India, but also provide cultural and economic security to these tribes on the land full of historical art and natural beauty of Bhopal.

Governor Shri Patel said that NIFT is counted among the top fashion education institutes in the world. Due to the growing need in this field, NIFT Bhopal is one of the 18 campuses located in different states and union territories of the country. He said that along with fashion education, NIFT is also promoting sports, culture and literature through this festival. Shri Patel inaugurated the programme by releasing pigeons and balloons. He unveiled the special cover of the Postal Department.

Governor Shri Patel said that at the time when the Central Government formulated the Cheetah Project to bring back the extinct Cheetah species to India, at the same time NIFT Bhopal chose Cheetah as the memento of the festival. The Governor appreciated the recent arrival of 8 African Cheetahs in the State due to the special efforts of the Central and State Governments.

Director, NIFT Bhopal, Lt. Col. Ashish Agarwal gave the welcome address and Joint Director Shri Akhil Sahai proposed the vote of thanks.